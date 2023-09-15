DevOps Manager – Gauteng Midrand

Gijima is recruiting for a DevOps Manager.
Requirements:
- Matric
- Bachelor’s degree in business administration, operations management, or a related field
- 8-12 years of experience in operations management or a related role.
- Proven track record of improving operational efficiency and achieving results.
- Strong leadership and team management skills.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.
- Proficiency in using relevant software and tools for operations management.
- A proven track record in an operations management role is highly valuable.
- Experience in Application Development Life Cylce, – SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle).
- Experience in Service Management, SLA and KPIs.
- Familiarity with the specific industry or sector in which the organization operates is crucial.
- Must have experience in leading and managing teams, including hiring, training, and performance management, is important.
- Proficiency in allocating and managing resources, such as personnel, equipment, and materials, is vital to meet operational objectives efficiently.
- Demonstrated ability to develop and manage budgets, track expenses, and control costs effectively is essential.
- Experience in implementing and monitoring quality control processes to maintain high product or service standards is beneficial.
- A history of identifying areas for process improvement and implementing strategies to optimize operations, reduce waste, and increase efficiency is highly valuable.
- Experience in managing and leading change initiatives within operations, including adapting to new technologies or processes, is beneficial.
- A history of defining and tracking key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure operational performance and drive improvements.
- This person must understand and have experience in the use of Application Development Tools (such as Azure DevOps and JIRA toolsets integrated with Kanban, Azure Pipelines, Azure Resource Manager, Azure Application Insights and an extensive GIT repository to name a few)
- Experience in collaborating with other departments and senior management to align operations with the organization’s strategic objectives.
- Demonstrated commitment to customer satisfaction by ensuring operational processes contribute to delivering products or services on time and with high quality.
Desired Skills:
- Operations management experience
- Application Development life cycle
- Software Development Life cycle