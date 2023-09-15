Electrical and Automation Engineer (Renewable Energy) – Western Cape Cape Town

Electrical and Automation Engineer

Market-related Salary

Cape Town

Multinational engineering company is looking for Electrical and Automation Engineer for the renewable energy division. They have successfully delivered 74 GW power plants and looking to deliver more.

Responsibilities

Receive Assignment from Coordinator / Project Team

Prepare for Assignment:

Gather all Technical and Project related Information.

Kick Off meeting with Coordinator and Customer

Plan Travel / Visa / Accommodation with Planner Ensure proper Planning and Execution Schedule is confirmed prior to Travel.

Travel to site and carry out assignment.

Service Work or Commissioning

Fulfil all Customer Requests and Expectations

Ensure all required Tests and Qualification of Work Done is Completed

Complete all Handover / Completion Certificates at site and obtain Customer Signatures

Return to Base and complete debriefing and Work Report and Expense Report

Submit all Documentation, Work Report and Updated Software / Documentation

Requirements:

Qualification in Electrical/Automation Engineering

Location: Cape Town – South Africa

Desired Skills:

Costing

Design

Planning

Technical Sales

Travel Arrangements

About The Employer:

Multinational engineering firm is growing its renewable energy department.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

Learn more/Apply for this position