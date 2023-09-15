Electrical and Automation Engineer (Renewable Energy)

Electrical and Automation Engineer
Market-related Salary
Cape Town
Multinational engineering company is looking for Electrical and Automation Engineer for the renewable energy division. They have successfully delivered 74 GW power plants and looking to deliver more.
Responsibilities
- Receive Assignment from Coordinator / Project Team
- Prepare for Assignment:
- Gather all Technical and Project related Information.
- Kick Off meeting with Coordinator and Customer
- Plan Travel / Visa / Accommodation with Planner Ensure proper Planning and Execution Schedule is confirmed prior to Travel.
- Travel to site and carry out assignment.
- Service Work or Commissioning
- Fulfil all Customer Requests and Expectations
- Ensure all required Tests and Qualification of Work Done is Completed
- Complete all Handover / Completion Certificates at site and obtain Customer Signatures
- Return to Base and complete debriefing and Work Report and Expense Report
- Submit all Documentation, Work Report and Updated Software / Documentation
Requirements:
- Qualification in Electrical/Automation Engineering
- Location: Cape Town – South Africa
Desired Skills:
- Costing
- Design
- Planning
- Technical Sales
- Travel Arrangements
About The Employer:
Multinational engineering firm is growing its renewable energy department.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution