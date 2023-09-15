Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client is seeking a talented and experienced Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team
Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria
Job Description:
Our client is seeking a talented and experienced Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team in the fast-paced world of Fintech services. As a Full Stack Developer, you will have the unique opportunity to contribute to the development of their groundbreaking financial products and platforms. You will work alongside a team of highly skilled professionals, who are passionate about driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.
Role:
- Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve their existing systems.
- Analyze, diagnose, and resolve software errors.
Skills and Experience:
- Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
- Minimum of 6 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.
- Minimum of 6 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
- Proficiency with fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript:
- Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.
- Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g., HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery).
- Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
- Ability to analyze a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.
- Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs.
- Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
- Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.
Advantageous Experience:
- Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS (Account Verification System).
Qualifications:
- Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training
What the job will entail day to day:
- Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.
- Consult with internal stakeholders and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.
- Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between hardware and software. Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
- Modify existing software to adapt to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.
- Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.
Personal Attributes:
- Must have good administrative and analytical skills.
- Good verbal and written communication skills.
- Stress management skills.
- Time management skills.
- Target orientated.
- Decision-making skills.
- Problem solving skills.
- Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy.
- High level of personal integrity and ethics
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Software Engineer
- Full Stack Architect
- Full Stack Developer