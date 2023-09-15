Integration Developer at telco retail

Senior Integration Developer _ Team Lead for Telco Retail sector ??

Are you a seasoned Integration Developer skilled lead performer with a passion for cutting-edge technology and a drive to shape the future of Telco Retail? If so, we want YOU to join our dynamic team!

?? The Role: As a Senior Integration Developer, you will play a pivotal role in our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance the Telco Retail experience.

You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and maintain integration solutions, ensuring data flows smoothly across our systems. Your expertise will drive our ability to offer personalized services, streamline operations, and exceed customer expectations.

?? Key Responsibilities:

Mentor and guide the professional and technical development of your team members. Help develop their careers and assign them to projects tailored to their skill levels, personalities, work styles, and professional Goals.

Participate in code review and facilitate design discussions.

Work with an agile kanban team to develop, test, and maintain web and desktop-based business applications built on a variety of technologies including C#, Ruby, and TypeScript

Assisting in the collection and documentation of user’s requirements, development of user stories, and estimates

Participate in scrum meetings, peer-coding sessions, and code-review

Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget

Work with Jira for creating and updating tasks, and document communication around the execution of a task

Analyze and resolve technical and application problems

Collaborate and communicate with their team, in meetings and one-on-one sessions

Work with, use, and test several different products

Independently work on tasks and report updates or problems to PMO

Package and support deployment of releasest.?? Qualifications and Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field.

Proven experience as an Integration Developer in a Telco or Retail environment would be advantageous.

Proficiency in integration technologies such as REST, SOAP, and ESB.

Strong programming skills in languages like C#.Net Core, Ruby and /or Typescript

Knowledge of cloud-based integration platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, or GCP) is a plus.

You have 8+ years of software development experience with languages such as C# .Net Core, Ruby and/or TypeScript.

You have experience working on an agile development team and using a Kanban framework

Knowledge of client/server application development

Knowledge / experience with docker and containers

You have worked extensively with distributed version control systems

You are familiar with good architecture and software design principles

You are passionate about delivering quality products and great user experience

Solid understanding of object-oriented programming concepts and relational database design and querying concepts

You have a background in large scale integration projects at enterprise level

You have proven work experience working with a remote team of developers

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Mutinational Telco Retail – is a leading player in the telecommunications and retail industry. We’re at the forefront of innovation, creating seamless customer experiences and redefining the way people connect.

Join our team and help us continue to revolutionize the Telco Retail landscape.

What We Offer:

– Competitive salary and benefits package.

– A dynamic and inclusive work environment.

– Opportunities for professional growth and development.

– Be part of a forward-thinking team shaping the future of Telco Retail.

Ready to embark on an exciting journey with us? Join our mission to transform Telco Retail through innovative integration solutions!

the company is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make a significant impact in the Telco Retail industry. Apply today and be a part of our transformative journey!

Employer & Job Benefits:

Leaders in the telco retail sector technology – multi national

R 1.1 – R 1.2 million per annum

