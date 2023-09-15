Integration Engineer: Application Integration – Western Cape Cape Town

Gijima Staffing Solutions is recruiting for a Integration Engineer: Application integration, to join a leading retail organisation.

Minimum requirements

Grade 12 and relevant IT degree/diploma (3 years)

5 years relevant experience (preferable experienced broadly across multiple areas of IT)

Technical Requirements

Programming experience in Java andor Python (or any modern programming languages)

Extensive knowledge of Integration mainstream technologies

Thorough working knowledge of Integration technologies like:

o IBM Integration Bus (IIB v10) or App Connect (ACE v12)

o IBM MQ & MFT

o IBM Datapower

o IBM API Connect (advantage)

o S3,

o API Gateway

o VPC,

o IAM,

o Lambda

o Glue

o Storage GatewayFile Gateway

Additional Criteria

Ability to apply emerging technologies to business solutions.

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself

Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and present findings

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself

Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

Desired Skills:

Integration mainstream tech

Java/Python programming

IBM Integration Bus

API Gateway

Storage Gateway

Learn more/Apply for this position