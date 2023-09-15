Integration Engineer: Application Integration – Western Cape Cape Town

Gijima Staffing Solutions is recruiting for a Integration Engineer: Application integration, to join a leading retail organisation.
Minimum requirements
- Grade 12 and relevant IT degree/diploma (3 years)
- 5 years relevant experience (preferable experienced broadly across multiple areas of IT)
Technical Requirements
- Programming experience in Java andor Python (or any modern programming languages)
- Extensive knowledge of Integration mainstream technologies
- Thorough working knowledge of Integration technologies like:
o IBM Integration Bus (IIB v10) or App Connect (ACE v12)
o IBM MQ & MFT
o IBM Datapower
o IBM API Connect (advantage)
o S3,
o API Gateway
o VPC,
o IAM,
o Lambda
o Glue
o Storage GatewayFile Gateway
Additional Criteria
- Ability to apply emerging technologies to business solutions.
- Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.
- Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
- Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself
- Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required
- Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
- Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.
- Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.
- Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change
Desired Skills:
- Integration mainstream tech
- Java/Python programming
- IBM Integration Bus
- API Gateway
- Storage Gateway