Integration Engineer: Application Integration

Sep 15, 2023

Gijima Staffing Solutions is recruiting for a Integration Engineer: Application integration, to join a leading retail organisation.
Minimum requirements

  • Grade 12 and relevant IT degree/diploma (3 years)
  • 5 years relevant experience (preferable experienced broadly across multiple areas of IT)

Technical Requirements

  • Programming experience in Java andor Python (or any modern programming languages)
  • Extensive knowledge of Integration mainstream technologies
  • Thorough working knowledge of Integration technologies like:

o IBM Integration Bus (IIB v10) or App Connect (ACE v12)
o IBM MQ & MFT
o IBM Datapower
o IBM API Connect (advantage)
o S3,
o API Gateway
o VPC,
o IAM,
o Lambda
o Glue
o Storage GatewayFile Gateway

Additional Criteria

  • Ability to apply emerging technologies to business solutions.
  • Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.
  • Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
  • Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself
  • Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required
  • Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
  • Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.
  • Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.
  • Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change
Desired Skills:

  • Integration mainstream tech
  • Java/Python programming
  • IBM Integration Bus
  • API Gateway
  • Storage Gateway

