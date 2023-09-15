Integration Engineer at Datonomy Solutions

Ensure the enablement and delivery of innovative technology based digital solutions in order to satisfy business and IT requirements. Operationalize world class services to ensure the company’s business systems are operating cost effectively and efficiently. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town City Centre.

Minimum requirements

• Grade 12 and relevant IT degree/diploma (3 years)

• 5 years relevant experience (preferable experienced broadly across multiple areas of IT)

Technical Requirements

• Programming experience in Java andor Python (or any modern programming languages)

• Extensive knowledge of Integration mainstream technologies

• Thorough working knowledge of Integration technologies like:

o IBM Integration Bus (IIB v10) or App Connect (ACE v12)

o IBM MQ & MFT

o IBM Datapower

o IBM API Connect (advantage)

o S3,

o API Gateway

o VPC,

o IAM,

o Lambda

o Glue

o Storage GatewayFile Gateway

Job description

• Ensure effective Stakeholder Management to reduce risk.

o Communicate progress, status, events, planned activities and issues to all relevant parties.

o Communicate technical decisions, discoveries, practices, processes, knowledge, and information.

• Deliver New Technologies in support of business strategic objectives.

o Conduct the necessary research and development to deliver innovative solutions in line with both IT and Business strategies

o Test new technologies derived from approved business cases and manage implementation where appropriate, i.e. Software.

o Keep abreast of non-technical factors that have a direct bearing on technological decisions such as budget constraints and business objectives by establishing business contacts and doing appropriate fact finding to ensure delivery within Time, Scope and Budget.

o Understand and keep abreast of the Woolworths’ IT technical infrastructure by using the appropriate internal sources of information

• Maintain Technologies to enable to operational stability.

o Perform the administration of technical solutions according to the agreed plans and processes and propose continuous enhancements to these processes where applicable.

o Ensure set standards implemented and adhered in support of a healthy and stable environment

Desired Skills:

Integration

Engineer

Java

