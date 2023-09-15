Integration Engineer: Release Engineering (DevOps) – Western Cape Cape Town

Gijima Staffing Solutions is recruiting on behalf of our client (retail industry leader) for a Integration Engineer: Release Engineering (DevOps.)



AWS ECS

Minimum requirements

Grade 12 and relevant IT degree/diploma (3 years)

5 years relevant experience (preferable experienced broadly across multiple areas of IT)

Technical Requirements

Programming & scripting experience in Java or Python (or any modern programming languages)

Thorough working knowledge of Release Engineering technologies: IaC – Terraform, Ansible, etc. Git-based Version Control such as: GitHub, GitLab, BitBucket, AWS Code Commit, etc. Containerization – AWS ECS, AWS ECR, Docker, DockerHub, etc. Observability – Elasticsearch, Kibana, LogStash, Beats (ELK), AWS CloudWatch, Kafka, etc. Security – Azure AD, AWS IAM, etc. CI tools – Jenkins, Bamboo, etc. Test Automation – Junit, etc. Workflow – Jira

Preferable Technologies: IBM Integration Bus (IIB) or App Connect (ACE), IBM MQ & MFT IBM Datapower AWS



Additional Criteria

Ability to apply emerging technologies to business solutions.

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself

Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and present findings

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself

Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

Desired Skills:

Git-based version control

IBMIntegration Bus

IBM Datapower

Test Automation

Program &Script in Java /Python

Learn more/Apply for this position