Integration Engineer: Release Engineering (DevOps) – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 15, 2023

Gijima Staffing Solutions is recruiting on behalf of our client (retail industry leader) for a Integration Engineer: Release Engineering (DevOps.)


AWS ECS
Minimum requirements

  • Grade 12 and relevant IT degree/diploma (3 years)
  • 5 years relevant experience (preferable experienced broadly across multiple areas of IT)

Technical Requirements

  • Programming & scripting experience in Java or Python (or any modern programming languages)
  • Thorough working knowledge of Release Engineering technologies:
    • IaC – Terraform, Ansible, etc.
    • Git-based Version Control such as: GitHub, GitLab, BitBucket, AWS Code Commit, etc.
    • Containerization – AWS ECS, AWS ECR, Docker, DockerHub, etc.
    • Observability – Elasticsearch, Kibana, LogStash, Beats (ELK), AWS CloudWatch, Kafka, etc.
    • Security – Azure AD, AWS IAM, etc.
    • CI tools – Jenkins, Bamboo, etc.
    • Test Automation – Junit, etc.
    • Workflow – Jira

  • Preferable Technologies:
    • IBM Integration Bus (IIB) or App Connect (ACE),
    • IBM MQ & MFT
    • IBM Datapower
    • AWS

Additional Criteria

  • Ability to apply emerging technologies to business solutions.
  • Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.
  • Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
  • Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself
  • Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required
  • Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
  • Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.
  • Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.
  • Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change
