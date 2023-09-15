Integration Engineer: Release Engineering (DevOps) – Western Cape Cape Town

Gijima Staffing Solutions is recruiting on behalf of our client (retail industry leader) for a Integration Engineer: Release Engineering (DevOps.)
Minimum requirements
- Grade 12 and relevant IT degree/diploma (3 years)
- 5 years relevant experience (preferable experienced broadly across multiple areas of IT)
Technical Requirements
- Programming & scripting experience in Java or Python (or any modern programming languages)
- Thorough working knowledge of Release Engineering technologies:
- IaC – Terraform, Ansible, etc.
- Git-based Version Control such as: GitHub, GitLab, BitBucket, AWS Code Commit, etc.
- Containerization – AWS ECS, AWS ECR, Docker, DockerHub, etc.
- Observability – Elasticsearch, Kibana, LogStash, Beats (ELK), AWS CloudWatch, Kafka, etc.
- Security – Azure AD, AWS IAM, etc.
- CI tools – Jenkins, Bamboo, etc.
- Test Automation – Junit, etc.
- Workflow – Jira
- Preferable Technologies:
- IBM Integration Bus (IIB) or App Connect (ACE),
- IBM MQ & MFT
- IBM Datapower
- AWS
Additional Criteria
- Ability to apply emerging technologies to business solutions.
- Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.
- Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
- Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself
- Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required
- Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
- Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.
- Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.
- Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change
- Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and present findings
Desired Skills:
- Git-based version control
- IBMIntegration Bus
- IBM Datapower
- Test Automation
- Program &Script in Java /Python