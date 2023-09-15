Intermediate SQL Developer

Our client in the Logistics industry based in Johannesburg (East Rand) is currently looking to employ an Intermediate SQL Developer/DBA

OVERVIEW OF ROLE:

This is an MS SQL server DBA role largely responsible for designing reports and data structures and ensuring their stability, reliability, and performance. Developer to develop MS-SQL queries and procedures and create custom reports to enhance organizational productivity.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Development of high-quality database solutions.

Develop, implement, and optimize stored procedures and functions using T-SQL.

Review and interpret ongoing business report requirements.

Research required data.

Build appropriate and useful reporting deliverables.

Analyse existing SQL queries for performance improvements.

Develop procedures and scripts for data migration.

Provide timely scheduled management reporting.

Day to day database administration tasks.

MS-SQL 2012 to MS-SQL 2019 migration (SSRS, SSAS, SSIS).

REQUIREMENTS:

3-5 years of experience as a SQL Developer or similar role.

Good understanding of T-SQL programming.

Good understanding of Microsoft SQL Server engine.

3-5 years of experience with SQL Server Reporting Services, Excel and Dev-Express(optional).

1-3 years SQL integration services.

3-5 years database administrator experience.

MS-SQL 2019 experience will be a plus.

Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success.

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.

Well-developed time management skills and the ability to work to deadlines and with timetables.

Great interpersonal and communication skills / presentation skills.

Training of junior staff is vital / facilitation skills.

Ability to challenge the norm.

Ability to “think outside the box”/ radical thinking/ lateral thinking.

Analytical thinking and decision-making ability in a moderately complex environment.

Flexibility and adaptability (flexibility and innovation in approach).

Knowledge of and experience in applying formal business process modelling or business analysis methodologies.

Knowledge of High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) options for MS SQL Server.

Knowledge of indexes, index management and statistics.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

SSRS

Performance Improvements

Data Migration

Database Administration

SQL Developer

Microsoft SQL Developer

SSAS

Learn more/Apply for this position