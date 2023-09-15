Intermediate SQL Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in the Logistics industry based in Johannesburg (East Rand) is currently looking to employ an Intermediate SQL Developer/DBA
OVERVIEW OF ROLE:
This is an MS SQL server DBA role largely responsible for designing reports and data structures and ensuring their stability, reliability, and performance. Developer to develop MS-SQL queries and procedures and create custom reports to enhance organizational productivity.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Development of high-quality database solutions.
- Develop, implement, and optimize stored procedures and functions using T-SQL.
- Review and interpret ongoing business report requirements.
- Research required data.
- Build appropriate and useful reporting deliverables.
- Analyse existing SQL queries for performance improvements.
- Develop procedures and scripts for data migration.
- Provide timely scheduled management reporting.
- Day to day database administration tasks.
- MS-SQL 2012 to MS-SQL 2019 migration (SSRS, SSAS, SSIS).
REQUIREMENTS:
- 3-5 years of experience as a SQL Developer or similar role.
- Good understanding of T-SQL programming.
- Good understanding of Microsoft SQL Server engine.
- 3-5 years of experience with SQL Server Reporting Services, Excel and Dev-Express(optional).
- 1-3 years SQL integration services.
- 3-5 years database administrator experience.
- MS-SQL 2019 experience will be a plus.
- Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success.
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.
- Well-developed time management skills and the ability to work to deadlines and with timetables.
- Great interpersonal and communication skills / presentation skills.
- Training of junior staff is vital / facilitation skills.
- Ability to challenge the norm.
- Ability to “think outside the box”/ radical thinking/ lateral thinking.
- Analytical thinking and decision-making ability in a moderately complex environment.
- Flexibility and adaptability (flexibility and innovation in approach).
- Knowledge of and experience in applying formal business process modelling or business analysis methodologies.
- Knowledge of High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) options for MS SQL Server.
- Knowledge of indexes, index management and statistics.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying your application was unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- SSRS
- Performance Improvements
- Data Migration
- Database Administration
- SQL Developer
- Microsoft SQL Developer
- SSAS