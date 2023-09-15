Intermediate SQL Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 15, 2023

Our client in the Logistics industry based in Johannesburg (East Rand) is currently looking to employ an Intermediate SQL Developer/DBA
OVERVIEW OF ROLE:
This is an MS SQL server DBA role largely responsible for designing reports and data structures and ensuring their stability, reliability, and performance. Developer to develop MS-SQL queries and procedures and create custom reports to enhance organizational productivity.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Development of high-quality database solutions.
  • Develop, implement, and optimize stored procedures and functions using T-SQL.
  • Review and interpret ongoing business report requirements.
  • Research required data.
  • Build appropriate and useful reporting deliverables.
  • Analyse existing SQL queries for performance improvements.
  • Develop procedures and scripts for data migration.
  • Provide timely scheduled management reporting.
  • Day to day database administration tasks.
  • MS-SQL 2012 to MS-SQL 2019 migration (SSRS, SSAS, SSIS).

REQUIREMENTS:

  • 3-5 years of experience as a SQL Developer or similar role.
  • Good understanding of T-SQL programming.
  • Good understanding of Microsoft SQL Server engine.
  • 3-5 years of experience with SQL Server Reporting Services, Excel and Dev-Express(optional).
  • 1-3 years SQL integration services.
  • 3-5 years database administrator experience.
  • MS-SQL 2019 experience will be a plus.
  • Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success.
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.
  • Well-developed time management skills and the ability to work to deadlines and with timetables.
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills / presentation skills.
  • Training of junior staff is vital / facilitation skills.
  • Ability to challenge the norm.
  • Ability to “think outside the box”/ radical thinking/ lateral thinking.
  • Analytical thinking and decision-making ability in a moderately complex environment.
  • Flexibility and adaptability (flexibility and innovation in approach).
  • Knowledge of and experience in applying formal business process modelling or business analysis methodologies.
  • Knowledge of High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) options for MS SQL Server.
  • Knowledge of indexes, index management and statistics.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • SSRS
  • Performance Improvements
  • Data Migration
  • Database Administration
  • SQL Developer
  • Microsoft SQL Developer
  • SSAS

