IT Project Manager (12 months contract) – Western Cape Cape Town

Gijima Staffing Solutions on behalf of leading retail organisation is recruiting for a IT Project Manager for a 12 month contract.

Hybrid: on-site 4 days per week.

Requirements:

IT Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification

Project Management certification

Minimum of 7 years’ experience in programme and project management

Managed at least 5 IT or IT related projects through the complete project management lifecycle

Agile Project Management experience

Proven track record of delivering business application and infrastructure projects “

Relevant retail industry experience an advantage

May be required to work flexible hours to support project delivery.

Travel (locally and into Africa) may be required, dependent on project scope and requirements.

Additional Criteria

Deep understanding and experience of IT Project Management methodologies

Ability to develop Business Cases or Feasibility studies to justify initiatives for approval by the Executive team

Ability to align the IT Projects being executed to Business Requirements throughout the programs and projects lifecycle

Strong facilitation and communication skills at multiple stakeholder levels

Strong collaboration with internal and external stakeholders and partners

Strong leadership ability of direct and virtual teams

Proactive Risk and Issue Management skills

Ability to analyse the impact of change on the Business, Programs and Projects and put required actions in place

Retail Business acumen

Excellent multi-tasking ability

Attention to detail and working to deadlines essential

