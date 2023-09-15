IT Project Manager (12 months contract) – Western Cape Cape Town

Gijima Staffing Solutions on behalf of leading retail organisation is recruiting for a IT Project Manager for a 12 month contract.
Hybrid: on-site 4 days per week.
Requirements:
- IT Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification
- Project Management certification
- Minimum of 7 years’ experience in programme and project management
- Managed at least 5 IT or IT related projects through the complete project management lifecycle
- Agile Project Management experience
- Proven track record of delivering business application and infrastructure projects “
- Relevant retail industry experience an advantage
- May be required to work flexible hours to support project delivery.
- Travel (locally and into Africa) may be required, dependent on project scope and requirements.
Additional Criteria
- Deep understanding and experience of IT Project Management methodologies
- Ability to develop Business Cases or Feasibility studies to justify initiatives for approval by the Executive team
- Ability to align the IT Projects being executed to Business Requirements throughout the programs and projects lifecycle
- Strong facilitation and communication skills at multiple stakeholder levels
- Strong collaboration with internal and external stakeholders and partners
- Strong leadership ability of direct and virtual teams
- Proactive Risk and Issue Management skills
- Ability to analyse the impact of change on the Business, Programs and Projects and put required actions in place
- Retail Business acumen
- Excellent multi-tasking ability
- Attention to detail and working to deadlines essential
Desired Skills:
- IT Tersiary qualification
- 7 years IT related project management
- Agile Project Management