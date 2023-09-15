IT Project Manager (12 months contract) – Western Cape Cape Town

Gijima Staffing Solutions on behalf of leading retail organisation is recruiting for a IT Project Manager for a 12 month contract.
Hybrid: on-site 4 days per week.
Requirements:

  • IT Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification
  • Project Management certification
  • Minimum of 7 years’ experience in programme and project management
  • Managed at least 5 IT or IT related projects through the complete project management lifecycle
  • Agile Project Management experience
  • Proven track record of delivering business application and infrastructure projects “
  • Relevant retail industry experience an advantage
  • May be required to work flexible hours to support project delivery.
  • Travel (locally and into Africa) may be required, dependent on project scope and requirements.

Additional Criteria

  • Deep understanding and experience of IT Project Management methodologies
  • Ability to develop Business Cases or Feasibility studies to justify initiatives for approval by the Executive team
  • Ability to align the IT Projects being executed to Business Requirements throughout the programs and projects lifecycle
  • Strong facilitation and communication skills at multiple stakeholder levels
  • Strong collaboration with internal and external stakeholders and partners
  • Strong leadership ability of direct and virtual teams
  • Proactive Risk and Issue Management skills
  • Ability to analyse the impact of change on the Business, Programs and Projects and put required actions in place
  • Retail Business acumen
  • Excellent multi-tasking ability
  • Attention to detail and working to deadlines essential

Desired Skills:

  • IT Tersiary qualification
  • 7 years IT related project management
  • Agile Project Management

