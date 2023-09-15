IT Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Beacon Valley

We are looking for an IT Project manager to join our team, you will be responsible for project leadership across the IT portfolio by providing frameworks and direction and maximising benefit delivery and limiting project and business risk, within the constraints of scope, quality, time and cost.

This is a 12-month contract position based in Cape Town- 4 days onsite, flexi hours.

Manages project planning and delivery

o Take a project from inception (idea stage) through to planning and execution of the final working solution following a structured approach

o Understand and ensure that the business requirements have been understood and correctly interpreted

o Define project objectives, scope, impacts, outputs, cost, benefits and success criteria in collaboration with business champions, business unit management, programme sponsor and other relevant stakeholder (where applicable)

o Ensure delivery of the required output(s) for each phase or stage

o Create and control all project management related documents

o Manage the people, processes and technology required to deliver solutions effectively according to the project requirements

o Conduct post implementation reviews (PIRs) and provide recommendations based on best practices and lessons learnt

Manage project risks and issues

o Identify and mitigate issues and risks that may negatively impact the project

o Tracking and escalation of key decisions, unresolved issues and risks

Ensure effective budget control

o Manage the project budget by forecasting requirements

o Monitor, track and manage expenditure by analysing variances and initiating corrective action

Manage and support project team

o Lead cross functional project teams and follow up on task progress to ensure on-time completion

o Mentor team members on structured methodology and best practices

o Manage team in order to delivery on project commitments

o Provide regular and timely feedback to team members and their respective line managers (where applicable)

Effective management of quality and processes

o Apply quality management principles and processes

o Ensure all work is undertaken within the organisation standards and processes

o Ensure required documentation is complete, current and stored appropriately

Effective reporting and stakeholder management

o Build and maintain relationships across business, suppliers and IT with stakeholders

o Conduct regular project reviews and accurately communicate the status of the project

o Produce management reports using established IT Portfolio Management methodology

o Establish and update plans with actuals and forecasts

Minimum requirements

IT Relevant 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification

• Project Management certification

• Minimum of 7 years’ experience in programme and project management

• Managed at least 5 IT or IT related projects through the complete project management lifecycle

• Agile Project Management experience

• Proven track record of delivering business application and infrastructure projects “

• Relevant retail industry experiences an advantage

• May be required to work flexible hours to support project delivery.

• Travel (locally and into Africa) may be required, dependent on project scope and requirements.

Desired Skills:

IT

Project

Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position