We are looking for an experienced IT Service Delivery Manager to join our dynamic and growing organization. The IT Service Delivery Manager will play a crucial role in ensuring the delivery of high-quality IT services to our internal and external stakeholders. This position is ideal for a candidate with strong leadership skills, a deep understanding of IT service management, and a commitment to excellence in service delivery.
Qualification:
- A bachelor’s degree or Equivalent IT Qualification or Diploma.
- ITIL
- Minimum 9+ Years of Working Experience.
- 4+ years of experience managing people in a technical environment.
- 4+ years’ experience in participating in on-call rotations and providing after-hours support in an environment that operates 24/7.
- 5+ years of experience with IT Infrastructure Service Delivery.
Your Expertise:
- Contribute to and influence:
- IT Infrastructure Strategy.
- IT Infrastructure Investment Plan.
- Accountable for Managing, Coordinating, and acting as the Lead function under the incumbent’s direct control:
- IT Service Desk Team.
- Application Support team.
- Network Monitoring team.
- Incident management.
- Purchasing and Asset Management team.
- Change management process.
- Implement Best Practices:
- Implement best practices in the help desk and IT support.
- Ensure policies and procedures are followed by managing and facilitating meetings.
- Ensure that teams are improving performance, service, and product quality.
- Ensure Team SOPs are always kept Current.
- Research and implement best practices (ITIL framework) in help desk and IT support.
- Monitoring and managing desktop support, IT services desk, and VIP support functions to ensure optimal service.
- Maintaining high-performance levels for service-related processes and implementing improvement activities wherever necessary.
- Taking ownership of critical incidents, coordinating with resolution parties, and establishing effective communication between stakeholders for post-incident reviews.
- Ensuring that systems, procedures, and methodologies are in place to support outstanding service delivery.
- Developing a deep understanding of projects to gain insights into the scope of service delivery.
- Taking accountability for service delivery performance, meeting customer expectations, and driving future demand.
- Analyzing third-party as well as internal processes and creating strategies for service delivery optimization.
Soft skills required:
- Team Player
- Good communicator
Work environment:
- Hybrid working model
- Location: Johannesburg
- Contract position
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML