IT Service Delivery Manager

Sep 15, 2023

We are looking for an experienced IT Service Delivery Manager to join our dynamic and growing organization. The IT Service Delivery Manager will play a crucial role in ensuring the delivery of high-quality IT services to our internal and external stakeholders. This position is ideal for a candidate with strong leadership skills, a deep understanding of IT service management, and a commitment to excellence in service delivery.

Qualification:

  • A bachelor’s degree or Equivalent IT Qualification or Diploma.

  • ITIL

  • Minimum 9+ Years of Working Experience.

  • 4+ years of experience managing people in a technical environment.

  • 4+ years’ experience in participating in on-call rotations and providing after-hours support in an environment that operates 24/7.

  • 5+ years of experience with IT Infrastructure Service Delivery.

Your Expertise:

  • Contribute to and influence:

    • IT Infrastructure Strategy.

    • IT Infrastructure Investment Plan.

  • Accountable for Managing, Coordinating, and acting as the Lead function under the incumbent’s direct control:

    • IT Service Desk Team.

    • Application Support team.

    • Network Monitoring team.

    • Incident management.

    • Purchasing and Asset Management team.

    • Change management process.

  • Implement Best Practices:

    • Implement best practices in the help desk and IT support.

    • Ensure policies and procedures are followed by managing and facilitating meetings.

    • Ensure that teams are improving performance, service, and product quality.

    • Ensure Team SOPs are always kept Current.

    • Research and implement best practices (ITIL framework) in help desk and IT support.

    • Monitoring and managing desktop support, IT services desk, and VIP support functions to ensure optimal service.

    • Maintaining high-performance levels for service-related processes and implementing improvement activities wherever necessary.

    • Taking ownership of critical incidents, coordinating with resolution parties, and establishing effective communication between stakeholders for post-incident reviews.

    • Ensuring that systems, procedures, and methodologies are in place to support outstanding service delivery.

    • Developing a deep understanding of projects to gain insights into the scope of service delivery.

    • Taking accountability for service delivery performance, meeting customer expectations, and driving future demand.

    • Analyzing third-party as well as internal processes and creating strategies for service delivery optimization.

Soft skills required:

  • Team Player

  • Good communicator

Work environment:

  • Hybrid working model

  • Location: Johannesburg

  • Contract position

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position