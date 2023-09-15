IT Service Delivery Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for an experienced IT Service Delivery Manager to join our dynamic and growing organization. The IT Service Delivery Manager will play a crucial role in ensuring the delivery of high-quality IT services to our internal and external stakeholders. This position is ideal for a candidate with strong leadership skills, a deep understanding of IT service management, and a commitment to excellence in service delivery.

Qualification:

A bachelor’s degree or Equivalent IT Qualification or Diploma.

ITIL

Minimum 9+ Years of Working Experience.

4+ years of experience managing people in a technical environment.

4+ years’ experience in participating in on-call rotations and providing after-hours support in an environment that operates 24/7.

5+ years of experience with IT Infrastructure Service Delivery.

Your Expertise:

Contribute to and influence: IT Infrastructure Strategy. IT Infrastructure Investment Plan.

Accountable for Managing, Coordinating, and acting as the Lead function under the incumbent’s direct control: IT Service Desk Team. Application Support team. Network Monitoring team. Incident management. Purchasing and Asset Management team. Change management process.

Implement Best Practices: Implement best practices in the help desk and IT support. Ensure policies and procedures are followed by managing and facilitating meetings. Ensure that teams are improving performance, service, and product quality. Ensure Team SOPs are always kept Current. Research and implement best practices (ITIL framework) in help desk and IT support. Monitoring and managing desktop support, IT services desk, and VIP support functions to ensure optimal service. Maintaining high-performance levels for service-related processes and implementing improvement activities wherever necessary. Taking ownership of critical incidents, coordinating with resolution parties, and establishing effective communication between stakeholders for post-incident reviews. Ensuring that systems, procedures, and methodologies are in place to support outstanding service delivery. Developing a deep understanding of projects to gain insights into the scope of service delivery. Taking accountability for service delivery performance, meeting customer expectations, and driving future demand. Analyzing third-party as well as internal processes and creating strategies for service delivery optimization.



Soft skills required:

Team Player

Good communicator

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Location: Johannesburg

Contract position

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position