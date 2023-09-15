JAVA Developer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a JAVA Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Evaluating various patterns, utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms to create microservice-based applications using the latest security measure to secure them, and using cloud-based technologies from AWS to deploy and monitor these applications and maintain and upgrade existing ones. Responsible for designing and developing Java and Spring-based systems and UI-based applications using Angular.

What we are looking for:

Relevant IT degree or diploma or other related.

10 years of experience.

2 – 4 years of software development experience in a financial services environment.

Experience in an investment environment will be an advantage.

Experience in integrating different applications and technologies will be an advantage.

Additional knowledge of the FICA Act and CDD-related systems will be an added advantage.

What Technologies you will use:

HTML / JavaScript.

Angular and Material for the front-end design JPA and Hibernate.

Spring, Spring Boot, Spring Data JPA, and Spring Data Mongo.

JMS and Messaging technologies. IBM MQ, AWS SQS.

XML and JSON Related technologies.

Web services. REST and SOAP based.

Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions.

Working knowledge of development design patterns.

Sound object-orientated analysis, design, and development skills and expertise.

Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices.

MongoDB and NoSQL-Based databases.

Good knowledge of Relational Database design and development (Oracle, PostgreSQL).

Gradle.

GIT, GitLab.

Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito, Cucumber.

Spring Security and OAuth2.

DataDog or similar monitoring tools.

Micrometer, Prometheus, and Grafana Monitoring and dashboards.

LDAP/AD for security.

Database migration tools like MongoCK and Flyway.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring

Springboot

angular

