MEAN Stack Developer at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. Are you a MEAN Stack Developer looking for an opportunity to further improve your skills and knowledge? If you are a technology enthusiast filled with passion and energy to create impacts, we have the perfect job for you! We are looking for motivated and talented professionals with 3-5 years solid development experience in MEAN Stack Development to join our small, but talented and fun dream team and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
Developer duties and responsibilities:
- Building interactive consumer data from multiple systems and RESTfully abstract to the UI through a Node.js backend.
- Define code architecture decisions to support a high-performance and scalable product with a minimal footprint.
- Address and improve any technical issues.
- Collaborate well with engineers, researchers, and data implementation specialists to design and create advanced, elegant, and efficient systems.
Requirements and Qualifications:
- Previous working experience as a MEAN Stack Developer for 3-5 years.
- BSc degree in Computer Science or similar relevant field.
- In-depth knowledge of NodeJS, ExpressJS or Restify, Mango DB, Angular JS.
- Experience implementing applications using Angular 1 or React.
- Experience creating front end applications using HTML5, Angular, LESS/SASS.
- Hands-on experience with JavaScript Development on both client and server-side.
- Experience with modern frameworks and design patterns, minimum three-year experience with MEAN Full stack paradigm.
Desired Skills:
- Mango DB
- Express JS
- Angular JS
- Node JS
- HTML5
- Angular
- LESS/SASS
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]