MEAN Stack Developer at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. Are you a MEAN Stack Developer looking for an opportunity to further improve your skills and knowledge? If you are a technology enthusiast filled with passion and energy to create impacts, we have the perfect job for you! We are looking for motivated and talented professionals with 3-5 years solid development experience in MEAN Stack Development to join our small, but talented and fun dream team and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Developer duties and responsibilities:

Building interactive consumer data from multiple systems and RESTfully abstract to the UI through a Node.js backend.

Define code architecture decisions to support a high-performance and scalable product with a minimal footprint.

Address and improve any technical issues.

Collaborate well with engineers, researchers, and data implementation specialists to design and create advanced, elegant, and efficient systems.

Requirements and Qualifications:

Previous working experience as a MEAN Stack Developer for 3-5 years.

BSc degree in Computer Science or similar relevant field.

In-depth knowledge of NodeJS, ExpressJS or Restify, Mango DB, Angular JS.

Experience implementing applications using Angular 1 or React.

Experience creating front end applications using HTML5, Angular, LESS/SASS.

Hands-on experience with JavaScript Development on both client and server-side.

Experience with modern frameworks and design patterns, minimum three-year experience with MEAN Full stack paradigm.

Desired Skills:

Mango DB

Express JS

Angular JS

Node JS

HTML5

Angular

LESS/SASS

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

