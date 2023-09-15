Product Scrum Master/ Project Manager (Remote)

As our esteemed team continues to evolve, we are thrilled to announce an opportunity for a dedicated Product Scrum Master to become an integral part of our vibrant ensemble of forward-thinkers.

Role & Responsibilities:

Ensure meticulous tracking of both product and implementation workstreams, ensuring that timelines are not just promises but met with precision.

Be the beacon of communication as the primary point of contact, updating stakeholders, and addressing concerns. Where complexities arise, efficiently redirect to Support.

Be the guardian of project stability by tracking and communicating risks to relevant stakeholders.

Ensure a seamless flow of information by monitoring cross-solution dependencies (Encompassing NIUMAD, bots, integrations, dashboards, external parties) and conveying vital details to the appropriate teams.

Drive the “CICD” project management, collaborating with stakeholders and assuring that projects are always in motion (with a focus on Helm and the like).

Soft Skills:

Stellar organizational prowess

Time management mastery

Exceptional coordination and communication capabilities

Astute conflict resolution

Hard Skills:

Proficient in release planning

Adept at deployment management

Skilled in version control systems

Desired Skills:

“CICD” project management

Scrum master

NIUMAD

Intergrations

Dashboards

Learn more/Apply for this position