Project Manager (Wits RHI)

Main purpose of the job:

A Project Manager is responsible for coordinating all clinical trial activities according to good clinical practice, the study protocol, and the site standard operating procedures

Location:

Ward 21 CRS – 22 Esselen Street, Hillbrow, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Oversee all operations in the clinical trial to ensure protocol and GCP compliance

Assist study team with efficient study start-up, conduct, and close-out

Manage regulatory updates throughout the study (New ICFs, Protocol Amendments, etc.)

Proactively resolve protocol queries and missing data with Investigators and Clinical Trials Assistants

Communicate with CRO, Sponsor, and regulatory authorities regarding notifiable trial events

Prepare for and manage participant visits and data capturing in line with protocol and site SOPs

Perform and/or book procedures correctly per protocol within the scope of practice

Assist in patient recruitment, screening, and enrolment of eligible patients according to protocol requirements

Communicate well with investigators regarding participant welfare while on study

Notify relevant parties of Serious Adverse Events or Events of Medical Importance as per protocol requirements

Quality control of patient files and data entries (i.e., eCRF’s, CRF’s)

Attend Investigator meetings, SIV, and any other key meetings to manage the study

Manage site monitoring visits/audits or similar

Manage procurement for the study

Assist team members and support teams with an open helpful attitude, perform on-the-job training where necessary

Assist the team with ad hoc assignments and duties as needed, delegated by the line manager and within the scope of practice

Manage and support staff members

Required minimum education and training:

Degree in Health Related Field

Required minimum work experience:

3-5 years experience in research

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Work experience in sexual and reproductive health care

Experience in Network studies

A Postgraduate qualification or working towards a post-graduate qualification

Thorough with good attention to detail

Valid driver’s license

Ordered and systematic in approach to tasks, with strict compliance to protocols

Exceptional organizational and administrative skills are required together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Able to exercise discretion and independent decision-making

Ability to prioritize own workload, take initiative (pro-active), and work to tight deadlines

Self-motivated with high regard for work ethic, values, and integrity

Overtime and traveling will be required from time to time

Light physical activity required

