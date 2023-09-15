Scrum Master – Gauteng Pretoria

Area: Menlyn Maine, Menlyn

Job Description:

Our client is seeking an experienced and dedicated Scrum Master to join their team. As a Scrum Master, you will play a crucial role in facilitating the adoption of Agile methodologies and ensuring the successful delivery of projects. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to enhance collaboration, communication, and efficiency throughout the development lifecycle.

Role:

The scrum master helps to facilitate flow through the larger team by ensuring the scrum framework is followed. He/she is committed to scrum values, practices, and encourage opportunities for the team to improve their workflow and collaboration.

As the title implies, the scrum master is the master of scrum, who ensures the scrum framework is followed. Scrum has a clearly defined set of roles, ceremonies and Principles that should be followed, and the scrum master works with each member of the scrum team to guide and coach the team through the scrum framework.

Skills and Experience:

At least 3 –years’ experience in Scrum Master role,

Experience managing IT software development projects.

Good understanding of SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle).

Knowledgeable in techniques to fill in gaps in the scrum.

Experience with successful Agile techniques.

Solid grasp of how to motivate, protect and create flow in software development and QA teams.

Experience working withing a DevOps environment is ideal.

Qualifications:

Agile, DevOps and/or Scrum Master Certification

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

What the job will entail day to day:

Empowering software development teams apply the Scrum framework and achieve higher levels of scrum maturity and flow.

Stand-ups – Facilitate daily stand-ups.

Iteration/sprint planning meetings – Protect the team from over-committing and scope creep. Aid in estimation and sub task creation.

Sprint reviews – Participate in the meeting and capture feedback.

Retrospectives – Note areas for improvement and action items for future sprints.

Board administration – Work as the administrator of the scrum board. Ensure that cards are up to date and the scrum tool is working well.

1 on 1s – Meet individually with team members and stakeholders as needed. Iron out team disagreements about process and work styles.

Internal Consulting – Consult with team members and internal stakeholders on how best to work with the scrum team.

Reporting – Regular analysis of burndown charts and other portfolio planning tools to understand what gets built and at what cadence.

Blockers – Support the team by eliminating external blockers and managing internal roadblocks through process or workflow improvements.

Desired Skills:

Agile Scrum Master

Project Manager

Scrum Master

