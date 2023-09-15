Senior DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client serves as a partner in digital innovation, development, and execution. They specialize in designing, constructing, and launching products that generate substantial business value through a customer-centric approach. Their focus involves disrupting established markets and capitalizing on opportunities within exponential technology domains. The DevOps Engineer will be responsible for managing infrastructure which includes setup, monitoring, resource allocation, and deployment architecture using a wide range of AWS and Azure cloud technologies.

DUTIES:

Project Planning

Participate in the processes of strategic project-planning meetings.

Providing guidance and expertise on system options, risk, impact, and costs vs. benefits.

Create and share operational requirements and development forecasts to allow timely and accurate planning of projects.

Development

Responsible for developing and building IT solutions.

Install and configure solutions, implement reusable components, translate technical requirements, assist with all stages of test data, develop interface stubs and simulators, and perform script maintenance and updates.

Deployment

Build automated deployments using configuration management technology.

Responsible for making modules ready for production, which entails moving them according to specific procedures and documenting knowledge transfer.

Maintenance and Troubleshooting

Responsible for routine application maintenance tasks.

Create requirements and procedures for implementing routine maintenance.

Troubleshooting existing information systems for errors and resolving errors.

Performance Management

Evaluate existing applications and platforms.

Give recommendations for enhancing performance via gap analysis,

identifying the most practical alternative solutions and assisting with modifications.

Writing software in line with industry standards and design patterns

Guide and implement software and product design.

Produce code in line with project requirements.

Implement and maintain appropriate security standards.

Perform and request code reviews.

Write and maintain unit and functional tests.

Debugging software for optimum functioning

Reproducing and locating the source of reported bugs and issues.

Fix bugs and issues.

Communicate errors and solutions to product owners.

REQUIREMENTS:

5-6 years of experience working as a DevOps Engineer.

Degree/diploma in the technology field.

AWS DevOps Professional Certification.

Good understanding of Agile processes.

Practical experience working with automated deployments and source control.

Ability to code and script.

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

Process-oriented with great documentation skills.

Knowledge of best practices and IT operations in an always-up, always-available service.

Experience administering and deploying development CI/CD tools such as Git, Jira, GitLab, or Jenkins.

Familiarity with the following technologies would be ideal:

Container orchestration services – Docker, Kubernetes, Elastic Beanstalk.

Infrastructure As Code technologies – Terraform, Ansible.

Agile software development in Python, Go, Java, JavaScript, Typescript.

Significant experience with open-source operating system environments.

ATTRIBUTES:

Accountability and Execution

Adaptability

Control and Efficiency

Information Monitoring

Initiating Action

Optimizing Diversity

Ownership

Planning and Organizing

Technical Knowledge

Team Orientation

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

DevOps

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position