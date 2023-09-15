Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

An international paytech client is looking for Senior Java Developer with a minimum of 5 to 8 years experience who will perform high complexity analysis, design, development and unit testing of software applications.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Java

EJB

JPA

Springboot

Hibernate

Desired Skills:

