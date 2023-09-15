Senior Network Administrator

Are you a senior Network Administrator who is no stranger working on software driven cloud networking solutions eg Arista and seeking a challenging and equally exciting venture?

Have we got an amazing opportunity for you in the Pretoria area.

Core duties:

Manages the core network infrastructure environment, including Cisco firewall and switch day to day administration.

Manages the installation, securing, repair/troubleshooting and maintenance of LAN and WAN environments, overseeing the implementation of data and network security.

Maintains the business-as-usual activities around the LAN and WAN environments.

Adheres to organisation’s policies, procedures, and documentation requirements (i.e.

Change Control, etc.).

Qualification Requirements:

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage.

Any network qualification (i.e., CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fortinet) would be an Advantage

For a full JD and to get an application across, make that contact.

Desired Skills:

fortigate

