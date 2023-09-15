Senior Network Administrator

Our client is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Network Administrator to join their team

Area: Office based, Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Job Description:

Qualifications:

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

A national diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage.

Any network qualification (i.e., CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fortinet) would be an advantage

Role:

Manages the core network infrastructure environment, including Cisco firewall and switch day to day administration.

Manages the installation, securing, repair/troubleshooting and maintenance of LAN and WAN environments, overseeing the implementation of data and network security.

Maintains the business-as-usual activities around the LAN and WAN environments.

Adheres to organisation’s policies, procedures, and documentation requirements (i.e., Change Control, etc.).

What we are looking for in a candidate:

Skills and Experience:

Minimum of 5 years working experience in a Senior Network Administration role.

Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router, and switch technologies: Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /

Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies.

Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies.

Strong knowledge of Windows operating system: o Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed]; Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed]; TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4

Knowledge of Security, Patch maintenance process on LAN environments: o VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS

Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA.

Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture:

Experience implementing QoS, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.

Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols

Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS, TE protocols.

LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)

What the job will entail day to day:

Establishes network specifications by conferring with users, analysing workflow, access, information, and security requirements.

Day to day administration of Cisco, Fortinet firewalls, switches, and routers, including interface configuration and routing protocols.

Evaluating network performance issues including availability, utilization, throughput, and latency.

Planning and executing the selection, installation, configuration, and testing of equipment; defining network policies and procedures.

Establishing connections and updating firewall access list.

Maintains network performance by performing network monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning; troubleshooting network problems; escalating problems to vendor.

Upgrades network by conferring with vendors; developing, testing, evaluating, and installing enhancements.

Maintains organisation data flow and network diagrams.

Assists with and oversees the management of user access and maintaining related records.

Secures network by developing network access, monitoring, control, and evaluation, maintaining documentation.

Assists with and oversees the Data Centre operations and environment.

Providing technical support to employees and 3dr Party’s.

Assists with the Administration of systems and servers related to LAN and WAN (e.g., email systems, accounts, workstation ID, IP assignments, VOIP, network, security, antivirus, spyware, etc.) for the purpose of ensuring availability of services to authorized users.

Assists in overseeing the organisation and operation of the Network Operations Centre (e.g., monitoring temperature organising materials, ensuring availability of materials, etc.) for the purpose of ensuring efficient operations.

Assists with the installation of client and server software on a variety of platforms (e.g., service packs, application software, operating software, hardware upgrades, etc.) for the purpose of upgrading and maintaining business productivity.

Assists with the maintenance of network operations and software applications (e.g., servers, print, application, WEB, database, proxy, etc.) operating systems, server backups, routine maintenance programs, etc.) for the purpose of ensuring efficient operations.

Manages project migrations for hardware/software systems for the purpose of ensuring efficient operations.

Research trends, products, equipment, tests, etc. for the purpose of recommending procedures and/or purchases.

Special Requirements:

Willing to work overtime – as an exception when required.

Perform standby duties – as an exception when required.

Travel nationally.

Must be self-learning.

Able to work independently.

Must have own reliable transport

Desired Skills:

