Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Sunninghill

Are you ready to join the exciting, innovative and fast-paced world of Gaming/Gambling? Then this one could be for you!

Our client is a dynamic, small-sized company that has been around for the last 10 years. In this time they have worked on some interesting and cutting edge projects. They are at the forefront of the broadcast and online casino industry and looking for a highly skilled Senior Software Developer to join their remote team. In this role you’ll play a vital role in the development and maintenance of their cutting-edge platforms.

Why Join this Company:

Remote Flexibility: Work from anywhere or join us in our Johannesburg office-it’s your choice!

Cutting-Edge Projects: Contribute to exciting projects in the online casino and broadcasting industry.

Autonomy: As a self-manager, you’ll have the freedom to excel independently.

Training Opportunities: Share your expertise and train our talented developers.

Competitive Compensation: We offer a competitive salary and benefits package.

Career Growth: We support your career growth and offer opportunities for advancement.

Requirements

Qualifications / Experience:

Your education is essential; you hold a Diploma or Degree in Software Development or a related field.

10 Years of Programming Experience: With a minimum of ten years in programming, you’ve honed your skills to perfection.

Essential Skills:

Java J2EE: Do you have a strong background in designing and implementing applications using Java J2EE? (No Spring required here!)

Node JS: Are you proficient in server-side scripting with Node JS?

SQL (MySQL/MSSQL): Can you expertly design and manage relational databases, ensuring seamless data operations?

HTML + CSS + JavaScript: Are you a wizard when it comes to front-end development using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript?

DevOps: Do you have hands-on experience in infrastructure management, including Docker and/or Kubernetes?

Git: Are you a Git guru, capable of handling version control, branching, and collaborative coding? You’ll even have the opportunity to train our current developers to use Git effectively.

CI/CD Pipeline – Configuration: Have you configured Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment pipelines, using tools like Jenkins or Travis CI? Your expertise will be invaluable as you train our current developers in this area.

Advantageous skills:

Experience in Ubuntu server/Linux: Knowledge of Ubuntu server or Linux environments will set you apart.

Ionic React: If you’re familiar with Ionic React for hybrid mobile application development, we’d love to hear about it.

Mobile Development: Understanding native or cross-platform mobile development is a plus.

Microservices Architecture: Experience with microservices architecture and API development will be highly regarded.

Cloud Security Protocols: Familiarity with security protocols within a cloud-based environment is a bonus.

Azure Services: If you have experience managing and deploying applications on the Azure platform, we want to talk to you!

Benefits

This Opportunity will Pay a Market Related Salary !!!

If you’re a Senior Software Developer ready to make a significant impact in a dynamic industry, we want to hear from you. Apply now to join this company and shape the future of online entertainment.

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Development

SQL

Java Programming

Learn more/Apply for this position