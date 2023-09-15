Senior Software Engineer – Gauteng Bryanston

Company and Position Overview:

The client boasts global recognition as a specialist software provider; delivering fully integrated trading and business management solutions to companies in the rental industry – wherever they are in the world.

With a unique depth of knowledge and experience in the rental industry, the client has a wide range of clients who rent, sell and service construction equipment and audio-visual and event products.

The client’s pedigree has helped them develop state-of-the-art solutions, including two cloud subscription products, which take their customers into a new era of flexible, scalable and readily available trading – wherever and however they work.

The primary role of the Senior Software Engineer is to create and implement product solutions. The lead developer will work closely with the Product Owner in order refine and estimate epics and stories.

They will work closely with the development team in order to coach and mentor junior members of the team.

As well as being able to architect solutions to problems in the relevant tech stacks, which can be handed over to these more junior members, this candidate must then support the build process to ensure the correct solution is implemented.

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

Using Ruby on Rails to produce user friendly software applications

Be passionate about software development and modern technology

Work within a defined set of professional coding standards and design guidelines

A strong understanding of object oriented principles

Be familiar with the concept of continuous integration (automated and continuous builds/test)

Demonstrate a high level of software craftsmanship, commitment to quality and a conscientious approach to work

A good working knowledge of software version control using Subversion/Git (should also be familiar with the concepts of branching/merging etc.)

A strong knowledge of software development life-cycle processes including the methodologies of Agile and Scrum (iterative releases, daily build/test, code inspections etc)

Understanding and Knowledge of Unit Testing and TDD

A willingness to keep up to date with new development tools and techniques

Offer technical advice, guidance and mentorship to more junior members of the development team

To constantly promote a positive attitude to the whole company and its customers

Good communication and writing skills

Key Experience, Knowledge, Skills & Qualities:

Ruby on Rails

C#

HTML5/CSS3

SQL Database technology; PostgreSQL, MSSQL

Cloud infrastructure experience (Azure, AWS or others)

JavaScript frameworks (React, Vue, Ember, Angular etc.)

Linux / OS-X command line

Skills & Qualities:

The ability to build and maintain strong and trusted relationships with both your team and key stakeholders

The ability to influence and motivate stakeholders and team members to achieve objectives

The ability to offer technical guidance to team members and key stakeholders in order to deliver optimal product solutions

The ability to adapt to change in any periods of change/disruption

Must have a pro-active, positive, open and collaborative approach to working with others in a team

Must be open to learning new skills and self-development to drive both personal and team growth

Must be comfortable in giving feedback at all levels with integrity as well as receiving it to build trust

Desired Skills:

ruby on rails

C#

HTML5

CSS3

Engineering Software

Development Of System Software

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

