Senior Software Test Analyst at Test Heroes Consulting – Western Cape Stellenbosch

This is 6 month contract with strong possiblity of renewal.

Test Heroes Consulting has a contract position available.

Please SA citizens only need apply.

This position is based in Stellenbosch, Cape Town

Contribute to the implementation of the test strategy, test processes and procedures

? Collaborate with client to implement QA best practices across domains

? Advocate for quality conscious behaviour and ensure adherence across domains

? Drive implementation of test improvement initiatives across the floor

? Drive optimisation of manual and automated test coverage

? Drive resolutions for complex testing issues and challenges

? Manage the planning, preparation, and execution of test activities / initiatives

? Monitor test progress and take corrective action where required

? Escalate risks and issues to the Test Manager and/or other relevant parties

Skills & Competencies

? Lead by example and for others

? Strong influence across teams and disciplines

? Excellent communication and co-ordination skills

? Resilient and able to perform under pressure

? Able to share knowledge and leverage knowledge of others

? Able to build positive team morale and foster team engagement

? Able to nurture and develop team members

? Respond well to suggestions from others

? Self-motivated

? Learning mindset

? Independent thinker

? Hands on experience data testing within databases, reports, and applications

? Detailed understanding of the software delivery life cycle and the role of quality

control in each step

? Extensive technical (manual and or automated) test experience

? Implementation and improvement of QA processes

? Record of mentorship and leadership of test teams and driving team delivery

? Min 2 years’ experience in a Test role or similar role

? Relevant Testing and Quality Control training/qualifications

ISTQB Certification essential

Please reply with detailed CV.

Applicants that do not meet the set criteria will not be considered.

Desired Skills:

Performance Testing

Test automation

Lead Testing

Functional

Selenium

TestNG

Manual

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We specialize in testing web and stand alone applications so that you don’t have to. We are super passionate about implementing and maintaining open-source test automation frameworks! We strive to work smarter and faster and therefore choose to use continuous integration technologies in order to produce detailed and rapid test results. We are the go to consultancy for Software Testing.

Learn more/Apply for this position