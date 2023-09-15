Senior SQL Developer

Our client in the Logistics industry based in Johannesburg (East Rand) is currently looking to employ a Senior SQL Developer.

OVERVIEW OF ROLE:

Responsible for writing and coding individual programmes from business and technical requirements, including new projects and maintenance of existing software.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents.

Perform coding to written technical specifications.

Investigate, analyse and document reported defects.

Perform maintenance programming and correction of identified defects.

Create, document, and implement unit test plans, scripts, and test harnesses.

Create and maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates.

Performs related duties as assigned.

Development of new software as well as maintenance of existing Legacy software.

Maintain professional conduct and ensure dress code is in accordance with company Standard Operating Procedures.

Assist in relevant operations/ operational functions as required.

Maintain housekeeping standards on a daily basis.

Ensure standards of Health and Safety are maintained.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

5 Years development experience in a cross section of application environments including MS SQL and C#.

SKILLS REQUIRED:

Extensive system analysis and design expertise.

Ability to provide creative and innovative solutions while recognising where we can leverage off existing solutions.

Provide valued feedback on both business and technical specifications.

Ability to conceptualise the big picture while retaining a high level of attention to detail.

Have the ability to assess how a given technology can contribute to the overall functioning of a system.

Excellent database design and programming skills.

Analytical thinking.

Maintenance and technical support.

Development of relevant software to support business processes, both front-end and back-end development capabilities.

Development of software to communicate with databases e.g., SQL, Linq and Entity Framework.

Experience with back-end EDI integration projects using middleware products (Biztalk Server).

Knowledge of mobile application development.

