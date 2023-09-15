Service Desk Agent I – Gauteng Sandton

Sep 15, 2023

We looking to hire a Service Desk Agent I to join our Johannesburg-based client. As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team.

What you will be doing:

  • Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.

  • Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.

  • Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

  • Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.

  • Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.

  • Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.

  • Responsibility for own career development as agreed (including own technical and functional skills).

Your expertise:

  • Grade 12

  • A+, N+

  • ITIL Foundation

  • Telephone Etiquette Skills

  • 2 – 3 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment

  • 2 – 3 Customer service experience

  • 1 – 2 Years’ experience in first call resolution

6 Months Contract

Location – Sandton

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position