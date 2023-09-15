Service Desk Agent I – Gauteng Sandton

We looking to hire a Service Desk Agent I to join our Johannesburg-based client. As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team.

What you will be doing:

Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.

Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.

Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.

Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.

Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.

Responsibility for own career development as agreed (including own technical and functional skills).

Your expertise:

Grade 12

A+, N+

ITIL Foundation

Telephone Etiquette Skills

2 – 3 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment

2 – 3 Customer service experience

1 – 2 Years’ experience in first call resolution

6 Months Contract

Location – Sandton

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

