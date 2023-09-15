Service Desk Agent I – Gauteng Sandton

We looking to hire a Service Desk Agent I to join our Johannesburg-based client. As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team.
What you will be doing:
- Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.
- Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.
- Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.
- Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.
- Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.
- Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.
- Responsibility for own career development as agreed (including own technical and functional skills).
Your expertise:
- Grade 12
- A+, N+
- ITIL Foundation
- Telephone Etiquette Skills
- 2 – 3 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment
- 2 – 3 Customer service experience
- 1 – 2 Years’ experience in first call resolution
6 Months Contract
Location – Sandton
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML