SQL (T-SQL) Developer

Our Client is looking for strong SQL (T-SQL) Developers with a good understanding and experience in C# Development.

Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria East

Junior – Intermediate Developers, minimum of 2 – 4 years’ work experience

Senior Developers minimum of 5 years’ working experience

Skills:

Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in a SQL Full stack Software Development role

Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in the following technologies

MS SQL Database (T-SQL)

C#

JavaScript

Microservices

Knowledge and experience on web services development is a requirement

Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the reques

Qualifications:

Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Special Requirements:

Willing to work overtime (as an exception when needed)

Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)

Must have own and reliable transport.

Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work

Duties:

Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments and application software.

Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Operations Manager and colleagues relating to maintenance, enhancements and development of the system.

Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software.

Document and direct software testing including validation procedures

Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances.

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

Advice on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit of the Company

Role:

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system.

Design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements

Personal Attributes

Must have good administrative and analytical skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Stress management skills

Time management skills

Target orientated

Decision-making skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy

Focused

Dedicated

High level of personal integrity and ethics

Desired Skills:

SQL Developer.

Database Developer

MySQL Develope

