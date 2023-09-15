SQL (T-SQL) Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Sep 15, 2023

Our Client is looking for strong SQL (T-SQL) Developers with a good understanding and experience in C# Development.
Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria East

We are looking for strong SQL (T-SQL) Developers with a good understanding and experience in C# Development.

  • Junior – Intermediate Developers, minimum of 2 – 4 years’ work experience
  • Senior Developers minimum of 5 years’ working experience

Skills:

  • Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in a SQL Full stack Software Development role
  • Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in the following technologies
  • MS SQL Database (T-SQL)
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • Microservices
  • Knowledge and experience on web services development is a requirement
  • Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the reques

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Special Requirements:

  • Willing to work overtime (as an exception when needed)
  • Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)
  • Must have own and reliable transport.
  • Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work

Duties:

  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments and application software.
  • Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Operations Manager and colleagues relating to maintenance, enhancements and development of the system.
  • Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software.
  • Document and direct software testing including validation procedures
  • Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances.
  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.
  • Advice on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit of the Company

Role:

  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system.
  • Design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements

Personal Attributes

  • Must have good administrative and analytical skills
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Stress management skills
  • Time management skills
  • Target orientated
  • Decision-making skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy
  • Focused
  • Dedicated
  • High level of personal integrity and ethics

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Developer.
  • Database Developer
  • MySQL Develope

