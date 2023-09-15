Systems Analyst

Sep 15, 2023

Our top tier IT client would like to appoint a Systems Analyst
The main objective of the Systems Analyst is to ensure that all development and system requirements together with its counterpart deliverables are met on-time, within budget, and right first time, to ensure complete Customer Satisfaction. The systems analysts reports into the Product Manager

Hybrid
12 Months
JHB
Experience:

  • Matric Certificate
  • Application and environment analysis experience in an IT support environment.
  • ITIL V3 Foundation
  • 2-3 experience working on Telcom Systems advantageous
  • 2 yrs + working as a systems analyst
  • Technical development background advantageous (PHP , Phython , Java , Java Script
  • Design and understand API interface documentation and design ( REST ,JSON)

Outputs:

Consultancy services

  • Knowledge of security protocols and platforms advantageous
  • Good working knowledge of MS office, Word, Excel, Visio, and outlook

System Analyst

  • Attend Technical and application functional meetings.
  • Document solutions
  • Liaise with Development teams on proposed solutions.
  • Visit client sites and gather application requirements
  • Understanding the business and system requirements, and through a structured process documenting, validating, and translating it into functional and system specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution.
  • Create functional solutions with the customer.
  • Advise and document improved system processes.
  • Sponsorship, design, and continual improvement of the system process and its metrics
  • Write technical specifications.
  • Analyze and create tests, and develop specifications and requirements for developers
  • Handover documentation to service lines

Coding:

  • Code review
  • Debugging and analysis

Systems analysis and design

  • Analyzing platform and application inside and outside the BU for solution recommendations
  • Solution design process flows
  • Solution design architectural overview
  • Documenting system intergations
  • Leading and applying the necessary security protocols for production implementation

Application & Technical Operations

  • Provide 3rd line operations support where issues are identified.
  • Provide systems and application support for P1/P2 global outages
  • Investigate when incidents occur, document, and convey these to developers, ensuring that solution permanently resolve root cause .
  • Engage with client and incident management teams in the avoidance of interruption (pro-active problem management), i.e., via a trend analysis of important services or historical incidents.
  • Escalates and document bugs, queries, and issues, which require development solutions for resolutions.

Desired Skills:

  • Telcom Systems
  • Phython
  • Java
  • Java Script
  • REST
  • JSON

