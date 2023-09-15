Systems Analyst

Our top tier IT client would like to appoint a Systems Analyst

The main objective of the Systems Analyst is to ensure that all development and system requirements together with its counterpart deliverables are met on-time, within budget, and right first time, to ensure complete Customer Satisfaction. The systems analysts reports into the Product Manager

Hybrid

12 Months

JHB

Experience:

Matric Certificate

Application and environment analysis experience in an IT support environment.

ITIL V3 Foundation

2-3 experience working on Telcom Systems advantageous

2 yrs + working as a systems analyst

Technical development background advantageous (PHP , Phython , Java , Java Script

Design and understand API interface documentation and design ( REST ,JSON)

Outputs:



Consultancy services



Knowledge of security protocols and platforms advantageous

Good working knowledge of MS office, Word, Excel, Visio, and outlook

System Analyst

Attend Technical and application functional meetings.

Document solutions

Liaise with Development teams on proposed solutions.

Visit client sites and gather application requirements

Understanding the business and system requirements, and through a structured process documenting, validating, and translating it into functional and system specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution.

Create functional solutions with the customer.

Advise and document improved system processes.

Sponsorship, design, and continual improvement of the system process and its metrics

Write technical specifications.

Analyze and create tests, and develop specifications and requirements for developers

Handover documentation to service lines

Coding:

Code review

Debugging and analysis

Systems analysis and design

Analyzing platform and application inside and outside the BU for solution recommendations

Solution design process flows

Solution design architectural overview

Documenting system intergations

Leading and applying the necessary security protocols for production implementation

Application & Technical Operations

Provide 3rd line operations support where issues are identified.

Provide systems and application support for P1/P2 global outages

Investigate when incidents occur, document, and convey these to developers, ensuring that solution permanently resolve root cause .

Engage with client and incident management teams in the avoidance of interruption (pro-active problem management), i.e., via a trend analysis of important services or historical incidents.

Escalates and document bugs, queries, and issues, which require development solutions for resolutions.

Desired Skills:

Telcom Systems

Phython

Java

Java Script

REST

JSON

