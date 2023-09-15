Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our top tier IT client would like to appoint a Systems Analyst
The main objective of the Systems Analyst is to ensure that all development and system requirements together with its counterpart deliverables are met on-time, within budget, and right first time, to ensure complete Customer Satisfaction. The systems analysts reports into the Product Manager
Hybrid
12 Months
JHB
Experience:
- Matric Certificate
- Application and environment analysis experience in an IT support environment.
- ITIL V3 Foundation
- 2-3 experience working on Telcom Systems advantageous
- 2 yrs + working as a systems analyst
- Technical development background advantageous (PHP , Phython , Java , Java Script
- Design and understand API interface documentation and design ( REST ,JSON)
Outputs:
Consultancy services
- Knowledge of security protocols and platforms advantageous
- Good working knowledge of MS office, Word, Excel, Visio, and outlook
System Analyst
- Attend Technical and application functional meetings.
- Document solutions
- Liaise with Development teams on proposed solutions.
- Visit client sites and gather application requirements
- Understanding the business and system requirements, and through a structured process documenting, validating, and translating it into functional and system specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution.
- Create functional solutions with the customer.
- Advise and document improved system processes.
- Sponsorship, design, and continual improvement of the system process and its metrics
- Write technical specifications.
- Analyze and create tests, and develop specifications and requirements for developers
- Handover documentation to service lines
Coding:
- Code review
- Debugging and analysis
Systems analysis and design
- Analyzing platform and application inside and outside the BU for solution recommendations
- Solution design process flows
- Solution design architectural overview
- Documenting system intergations
- Leading and applying the necessary security protocols for production implementation
Application & Technical Operations
- Provide 3rd line operations support where issues are identified.
- Provide systems and application support for P1/P2 global outages
- Investigate when incidents occur, document, and convey these to developers, ensuring that solution permanently resolve root cause .
- Engage with client and incident management teams in the avoidance of interruption (pro-active problem management), i.e., via a trend analysis of important services or historical incidents.
- Escalates and document bugs, queries, and issues, which require development solutions for resolutions.
Desired Skills:
- Telcom Systems
- Phython
- Java
- Java Script
- REST
- JSON