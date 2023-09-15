Systems Engineer III (Endpoint Management)

We are looking for a highly skilled Systems Engineer III specializing in Endpoint Management. This IT professional will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining the end-point management infrastructure within an organization.

What you’ll do:

To administer a Microsoft Active Directory Domain and core Microsoft Windows roles and features such as: Group Policy and DNS:

Resolve Incidents and fulfill Service Requests using a service management ticket queue and Change Management processes

Perform general system administration duties in a Windows Active Directory environment such as user, group, and computer account administration.

Regularly perform housekeeping duties to keep OU hierarchy clear of stale, unused, expired, and objects no longer needed.

Create, manage, and troubleshoot Active Directory Group Policies to configure all systems and images.

To configure and manage operating system deployments (OSD):

Configure and manage operating system deployments (OSD) across the LAN

Manage multiple images/task sequences for deploying PCs to the organization

Distribute and update new images (OSD) to distribution points and EUDs.

Distribute new and updated boot WIMs to distribution points.

Assist and lead troubleshooting of image deployments and task sequences.

Develop and maintain OSD templates

Creation and assistance with driver packages.

Work closely with Server and Network Administrators to achieve optimal configuration of all applications.

Assist in the creationupdating of imaging documentation

Create images utilising technologies such as; Microsoft Deployment Toolkit (MDT), Windows Deployment Services (WDS), and Pre-Boot Execution Environment (PXE).

Experience with Microsoft Deployment Toolkit (MDT)

Ability to design, implement, test, and deploy desktop solutions in one or more of the following domains: Application Packaging; Microsoft Deployment Toolkit, Windows Deployment Service.

To assist in design and operate a Modern Workplace Infrastructure for devices for Company (MDM/UEM) :

Worked with ITIL processes, incident, change, and problem management, ideally together with external IT service partners.

Strong Documentation skills.

Experience in setup, adoption, and maintenance of an MDM / UEM / EMM platform in an enterprise environment.

Solid experience in VMWare Workspace One UEM (Air Watch) / Microsoft Intune adoption and operations duties with at least one OS /device platform (iOS,

Android, Windows)

Experience with another MDM / UEM / EMM platform is a plus.

Experience with enterprise desktop deployments and management, including application package development and enterprise system refreshes.

Experience expertise:

Grade 12

Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Infrastructure Engineer

Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Desktop Infrastructure

Industry Certification: Administering and Deploying System Centre Configuration Manager MDT

Industry Certification: Secure, Control and Manage mobile devices using Mobile

Device Management / Unified Endpoint Management platforms.

Extensive Experience with Microsoft Windows Operating Systems

Experience with Microsoft Active Directory Domain Services

Experience with Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager

Experience with Operating System Deployments (OSD)

Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting

Experience in documenting environment and processes

Must have experience in VMWare Workspace One UEM (AirWatch) and/or

Microsoft Intune

Location – Brackenfell, Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

