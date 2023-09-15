Test Analyst

Unlock your potential as a Test Analyst with iOCO.

We are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Test Analyst to join our team of driven professionals and contribute to top-tier software solutions. The Test Analyst will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications by designing and executing comprehensive test plans. The ideal candidate is passionate about software quality, has strong analytical skills, and is proficient in various testing methodologies.

Qualification:

Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

ISTQB



Your Expertise:

Functional Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements.

Extracting, Capturing, and creating Test Cases in an Agile environment.

Executing Test Cases and producing signoff documents; logging and tracking defects.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.

Building and maintaining regression test packs.

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.

API Testing (Postman/ SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Mobile testing is preferable (Manual / Appium).

Other Technologies: Jira.

Comfortable working in an Agile environment, conducting all the relevant ceremonies.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Level/ years experience: intermediate – Senior (5+ years)

Contract position

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position