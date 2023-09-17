Business Analyst

Are you a forward-thinking, analytical mind with a passion for improving healthcare through data-driven insights and innovative solutions? My client is currently seeking a Business Analyst with an Engineering degree to join their multinational company (hybrid role)

Minimum requirement

BEng (Industrial).

Min of 3 years’ experience.

Business Analysis within the IT, software, or medical device field.

Excellent computer proficiency (especially in MS Office Excel).

Report and proposal writing skills.

Business process design.

Agile project management.

BPMN or UML knowledge.

API knowledge.

JIRA, confluence, or similar task management or documentation tools.

Coding interpretation.

Responsibilities

Business analysis.

Development of project, product, and system specifications.

Requirement gathering and documentation.

Project management.

