Are you a forward-thinking, analytical mind with a passion for improving healthcare through data-driven insights and innovative solutions? My client is currently seeking a Business Analyst with an Engineering degree to join their multinational company (hybrid role)
Minimum requirement
- BEng (Industrial).
- Min of 3 years’ experience.
- Business Analysis within the IT, software, or medical device field.
- Excellent computer proficiency (especially in MS Office Excel).
- Report and proposal writing skills.
- Business process design.
- Agile project management.
- BPMN or UML knowledge.
- API knowledge.
- JIRA, confluence, or similar task management or documentation tools.
- Coding interpretation.
Responsibilities
- Business analysis.
- Development of project, product, and system specifications.
- Requirement gathering and documentation.
- Project management.
