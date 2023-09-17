Business Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

Sep 17, 2023

Are you a forward-thinking, analytical mind with a passion for improving healthcare through data-driven insights and innovative solutions? My client is currently seeking a Business Analyst with an Engineering degree to join their multinational company (hybrid role)
Minimum requirement

  • BEng (Industrial).
  • Min of 3 years’ experience.
  • Business Analysis within the IT, software, or medical device field.
  • Excellent computer proficiency (especially in MS Office Excel).
  • Report and proposal writing skills.
  • Business process design.
  • Agile project management.
  • BPMN or UML knowledge.
  • API knowledge.
  • JIRA, confluence, or similar task management or documentation tools.
  • Coding interpretation.

Responsibilities

  • Business analysis.
  • Development of project, product, and system specifications.
  • Requirement gathering and documentation.
  • Project management.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Business porcess
  • JIRA
  • API
  • Agile

