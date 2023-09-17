Project Manager (PrCPM) – Gauteng Midrand

Sep 17, 2023

Well respected national engineering consultancy is looking for a Project Manager (PrCPM) with 10 or more years experience in managing civil engineering projects.

Requirements:

  • BSc/ BEng. / BTech. in Civil Engineering
  • Registered with SACPCMP as a Professional Construction Project Manager
  • 10 or more years experience in project management of engineering projects

Duties:
Planning of Projects:

  • Define the scope of the project in collaboration with senior management, reviewing and managing the scope.
  • Creating a detailed work plan which identifies and sequences the activities needed to successfully complete the project; including creation of work breakdown structures and critical paths.
  • Determine the resources (times, money, equipment etc.) required to complete the project.
  • Develop a schedule for project completion
  • Review the project schedule with senior management and all other staff that will be affected by the project activities; revise the schedule as required
  • Determine the objectives and measures upon which the project will be evaluated at its completion.
  • Identify risks within a project and appropriate mitigation measures for the risks

Resourcing of projects:

  • In consultation with the appropriate manager, recruit, interview and select staff with appropriate skills for the project activities
  • Manage project staff
  • Manage and control project resources
  • Contract qualified consultants / sub-consultants to work on the project as appropriate

Implementation of projects:

  • Execute the project according to the project plan
  • Develop forms and records to document project activities
  • Set up files to ensure that all project information is appropriately documented and secured
  • Monitor the progress of the project and make adjustments as necessary to ensure the successful completion of the project
  • Establish a communication schedule to update stakeholders including appropriate staff in the organization on the progress of the project.
  • Review the quality of the work competed with the project team on a regular basis to ensure that it meets the project standards.

Control of Projects

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Project Planning
  • Project Manager
  • Project resources
  • Managing Project Budgets
  • Project plan

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

