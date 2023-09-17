Well respected national engineering consultancy is looking for a Project Manager (PrCPM) with 10 or more years experience in managing civil engineering projects.
Requirements:
- BSc/ BEng. / BTech. in Civil Engineering
- Registered with SACPCMP as a Professional Construction Project Manager
- 10 or more years experience in project management of engineering projects
Duties:
Planning of Projects:
- Define the scope of the project in collaboration with senior management, reviewing and managing the scope.
- Creating a detailed work plan which identifies and sequences the activities needed to successfully complete the project; including creation of work breakdown structures and critical paths.
- Determine the resources (times, money, equipment etc.) required to complete the project.
- Develop a schedule for project completion
- Review the project schedule with senior management and all other staff that will be affected by the project activities; revise the schedule as required
- Determine the objectives and measures upon which the project will be evaluated at its completion.
- Identify risks within a project and appropriate mitigation measures for the risks
Resourcing of projects:
- In consultation with the appropriate manager, recruit, interview and select staff with appropriate skills for the project activities
- Manage project staff
- Manage and control project resources
- Contract qualified consultants / sub-consultants to work on the project as appropriate
Implementation of projects:
- Execute the project according to the project plan
- Develop forms and records to document project activities
- Set up files to ensure that all project information is appropriately documented and secured
- Monitor the progress of the project and make adjustments as necessary to ensure the successful completion of the project
- Establish a communication schedule to update stakeholders including appropriate staff in the organization on the progress of the project.
- Review the quality of the work competed with the project team on a regular basis to ensure that it meets the project standards.
Control of Projects
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Project Planning
- Project Manager
- Project resources
- Managing Project Budgets
- Project plan
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree