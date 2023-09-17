Project Manager (PrCPM)

Well respected national engineering consultancy is looking for a Project Manager (PrCPM) with 10 or more years experience in managing civil engineering projects.

Requirements:

BSc/ BEng. / BTech. in Civil Engineering

Registered with SACPCMP as a Professional Construction Project Manager

10 or more years experience in project management of engineering projects

Duties:

Planning of Projects:

Define the scope of the project in collaboration with senior management, reviewing and managing the scope.

Creating a detailed work plan which identifies and sequences the activities needed to successfully complete the project; including creation of work breakdown structures and critical paths.

Determine the resources (times, money, equipment etc.) required to complete the project.

Develop a schedule for project completion

Review the project schedule with senior management and all other staff that will be affected by the project activities; revise the schedule as required

Determine the objectives and measures upon which the project will be evaluated at its completion.

Identify risks within a project and appropriate mitigation measures for the risks

Resourcing of projects:

In consultation with the appropriate manager, recruit, interview and select staff with appropriate skills for the project activities

Manage project staff

Manage and control project resources

Contract qualified consultants / sub-consultants to work on the project as appropriate

Implementation of projects:

Execute the project according to the project plan

Develop forms and records to document project activities

Set up files to ensure that all project information is appropriately documented and secured

Monitor the progress of the project and make adjustments as necessary to ensure the successful completion of the project

Establish a communication schedule to update stakeholders including appropriate staff in the organization on the progress of the project.

Review the quality of the work competed with the project team on a regular basis to ensure that it meets the project standards.

Control of Projects

