Senior .NET Developer

Requirements:

Minimum of 10 years’ progressive experience as a Software Developer

Expert-level Coding Skills

Experience using:

C# (.NET 5 and up)

JavaScript

Typescript

ASP.Net core

ReactJS

React Native

Docker

AWS Experience specifically MySQL administration, Load balancer and targets groups (networking), Security group management and Kubernetes cluster administration (EKS).

REST and SOAP services

Agile environments

Experience with Microservices

Experience with Message Queues

DevOps Experience specifically CI/CD through Azure Devops, YAML managed deployments and Environment Management.

Automate tasks through the use of appropriate tools and scripting.

