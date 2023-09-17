Senior .NET Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Unlock Innovation with Our Senior Software Engineer! Join our dynamic team of tech visionaries, where your expertise shapes the future. Harness cutting-edge tech, solve complex challenges, and lead projects to success. Elevate your career with us today!
Requirements:
- Minimum of 10 years’ progressive experience as a Software Developer
- Expert-level Coding Skills
Experience using:
- C# (.NET 5 and up)
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- ASP.Net core
- ReactJS
- React Native
- Docker
- AWS Experience specifically MySQL administration, Load balancer and targets groups (networking), Security group management and Kubernetes cluster administration (EKS).
- REST and SOAP services
- Agile environments
- Experience with Microservices
- Experience with Message Queues
- DevOps Experience specifically CI/CD through Azure Devops, YAML managed deployments and Environment Management.
- Automate tasks through the use of appropriate tools and scripting.
If you are looking for a new venture, hit that apply button now alternatively forward me an updated cv to [Email Address Removed]
