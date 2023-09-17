Senior .NET Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Sep 17, 2023

Unlock Innovation with Our Senior Software Engineer! Join our dynamic team of tech visionaries, where your expertise shapes the future. Harness cutting-edge tech, solve complex challenges, and lead projects to success. Elevate your career with us today!

Requirements:

  • Minimum of 10 years’ progressive experience as a Software Developer
  • Expert-level Coding Skills

Experience using:

  • C# (.NET 5 and up)
  • JavaScript
  • Typescript
  • ASP.Net core
  • ReactJS
  • React Native
  • Docker
  • AWS Experience specifically MySQL administration, Load balancer and targets groups (networking), Security group management and Kubernetes cluster administration (EKS).
  • REST and SOAP services
  • Agile environments
  • Experience with Microservices
  • Experience with Message Queues
  • DevOps Experience specifically CI/CD through Azure Devops, YAML managed deployments and Environment Management.
  • Automate tasks through the use of appropriate tools and scripting.

If you are looking for a new venture, hit that apply button now alternatively forward me an updated cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • .NET 5
  • ReactJS
  • React Native
  • Docker
  • REST
  • SOAP

