Support Tech – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Job Profile: Tier 2 Service consultant
- Purpose
- Level
- Key Performance Areas
- Minimum Qualifications and Experience
- Competencies and Skills
- Provide client support by resolving requests and incidents to ensure optimal infrastructure functionality
- 2, specialist
- Support
- Hardware, application and software understanding and experience4 years of support experience
- Competencies Process driven Resilience Learning potential Strategic insight Relationship building Attention to detailSelf-Starter
- Skills Technical and product knowledge; hardware and software Technical skills such as Office 365, Servicing certificates, knowledge of and experience with third party service provider products, network connection and -function [URL Removed] skills CommunicationRelationship building
- Key Performance Area
- Support
- Input
- Process client requests and resolve incidents as soon as possibleEnsure hardware, desktop, network, app and connectivity functionalityCollaborate with third party service providers to resolve issues as needed
- Measure
- Functional network and infrastructureNetwork and infrastructure maintenanceTicket closure as soon as possibleOptimal BSC performanceClient satisfaction
Desired Skills:
- Office 365
- Servicing certificates
- network connection
- Call Logging
- Computer Repair
- Ticketing
- Computer Hardware
- Desktop Computers
- Remote Troubleshooting
- Help Desk Support
- HelpDesk Experience
- Desktop Application Support
- Computers and peripherals
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years