Support Tech – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Sep 17, 2023

Job Profile: Tier 2 Service consultant

  • Purpose
  • Level
  • Key Performance Areas
  • Minimum Qualifications and Experience
  • Competencies and Skills
  • Provide client support by resolving requests and incidents to ensure optimal infrastructure functionality
  • 2, specialist
  • Support
  • Hardware, application and software understanding and experience4 years of support experience
  • Competencies Process driven Resilience Learning potential Strategic insight Relationship building Attention to detailSelf-Starter
  • Skills Technical and product knowledge; hardware and software Technical skills such as Office 365, Servicing certificates, knowledge of and experience with third party service provider products, network connection and -function [URL Removed] skills CommunicationRelationship building
  • Key Performance Area
  • Support
  • Input
  • Process client requests and resolve incidents as soon as possibleEnsure hardware, desktop, network, app and connectivity functionalityCollaborate with third party service providers to resolve issues as needed
  • Measure
  • Functional network and infrastructureNetwork and infrastructure maintenanceTicket closure as soon as possibleOptimal BSC performanceClient satisfaction

Desired Skills:

  • Office 365
  • Servicing certificates
  • network connection
  • Call Logging
  • Computer Repair
  • Ticketing
  • Computer Hardware
  • Desktop Computers
  • Remote Troubleshooting
  • Help Desk Support
  • HelpDesk Experience
  • Desktop Application Support
  • Computers and peripherals

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

