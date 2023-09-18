Angular Developer – Western Cape Durbanville

If you are passionate about software development and quality assurance and you are looking to make a long-term career and grow into a consultant, team leader, development director or even business partner, this is for you. You will form part of our dynamic team where we push the limits of possibility, stretch the creative imagination, and strive to impress our clients. We are looking for an inspired, motivated individual that has high self-esteem and is very ambitious. We need someone that will make it their own, take ownership, and do what is necessary to complete designated assignments, someone that is willing to learn, strive for excellence and takes pride in what they do and their delivery.

Key Skills:

Some Angular 13+ Experience (Frontend)

Some .NET Core Experience

Some .NET 6 Experience

Experience working with Containers

Experience working with Postman / REST

Understanding of program interfaces e.g. REST, GraphQL

Understanding of Software Development principles (Agile, Scrum)

Nice to Have

IT-Related Education

Azure RM Experience

Experience in UI/UX design

