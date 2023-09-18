Our client in the software space seeks a Cloud engineer for a permanent position in the Johannesburg Bramley area.
Unlock the future of cloud computing as a Cloud Engineer with Software Development Expertise! Join our dynamic team and innovate with cutting-edge technologies. Elevate your career and shape the digital landscape.
Requirements:
- Proven hands-on software engineering experience, performing in a high-end intermediate or senior position.
- Highly developed expertise in at least one of the major OOP languages – Java, C#, and JavaScript preferred.
- Highly developed expertise in at least one of the major frameworks – Java, .Net, Node, React, and Angular
- Exposure to and experience with various other back and front-end development tools
- Exposure to and experience with various web development tools
Looking to turn a new leaf tap the apply button now alternatively email me your updated cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Java
- C#
- Javascript
- .Net
- NODE
- React
- Angular