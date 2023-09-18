Cloud Engineer – Gauteng Bramley

Our client in the software space seeks a Cloud engineer for a permanent position in the Johannesburg Bramley area.

Unlock the future of cloud computing as a Cloud Engineer with Software Development Expertise!

Requirements:

Proven hands-on software engineering experience, performing in a high-end intermediate or senior position.

Highly developed expertise in at least one of the major OOP languages – Java, C#, and JavaScript preferred.

Highly developed expertise in at least one of the major frameworks – Java, .Net, Node, React, and Angular

Exposure to and experience with various other back and front-end development tools

Exposure to and experience with various web development tools

Looking to turn a new leaf tap the apply button now

Desired Skills:

Java

C#

Javascript

.Net

NODE

React

Angular

