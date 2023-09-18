Cyber GRC Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

Our client is currently recruiting for a Cyber GRC Project Manager. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a 6-month contract.
Role Purpose:
The role of a Cyber GRC Project Manager is instrumental in orchestrating and overseeing cybersecurity initiatives within the organization’s Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC) framework. This role encompasses program/project management, reporting, consultation, assurance, and data analytics, all tailored to the specific needs of cybersecurity.
Minimum Requirements :
- Bachelor’s degree in Cybersecurity, Information Technology, or a related field.
- Project management certification (e.g., PMP, PRINCE2) is highly desirable.
- Profound understanding of cybersecurity principles, controls, and best practices.
- Proficiency in project management methodologies and tools.
- Exceptional communication and stakeholder management skills.
- Ability to elucidate intricate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
- Experience in orchestrating and moderating meetings, encompassing steerco meetings.
- Proficiency in data analytics tools and techniques, with a focus on cybersecurity analytics.
- Demonstrated experience in project management, particularly in the domain of cybersecurity.
- Previous involvement in a Cyber GRC role or a similar capacity is advantageous.
- Familiarity with regulatory mandates and compliance frameworks relevant to cybersecurity (e.g., NIST, ISO 27001, GDPR).
- Proven ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams and subject matter experts.
- Track record of leveraging data analytics to support cybersecurity decision-making and risk mitigation
Key Responsibilities:
- Organize regular feedback and stand-up sessions with domain and control owners to monitor project progression and ensure alignment with cybersecurity objectives.
- Ensure meticulous documentation and proper formatting of evidence samples, complete with detailed descriptions and notes, and subsequently upload them to SharePoint for comprehensive record-keeping.
- Disseminate regular progress reports and control status updates to pertinent stakeholders, fostering transparency and accountability.
- Provide expert guidance on inquiries pertaining to cybersecurity controls, elucidating requirements and delineating the types of evidence essential for compliance.
- Facilitate online meetings with subject matter experts (SMEs) as required to establish a thorough comprehension of control prerequisites.
- Assist in deconstructing controls into manageable components, in line with defined evidence requirements, streamlining compliance efforts.
- Effectively manage steering committee (steerco) meetings and all relevant discussions, ensuring alignment with cybersecurity objectives and initiatives.
- Harness the power of data analytics to discern trends, patterns, and insights that bolster cybersecurity decision-making and risk management.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML