Cyber GRC Project Manager

Sep 18, 2023

Our client is currently recruiting for a Cyber GRC Project Manager. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a 6-month contract.

Role Purpose:

The role of a Cyber GRC Project Manager is instrumental in orchestrating and overseeing cybersecurity initiatives within the organization’s Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC) framework. This role encompasses program/project management, reporting, consultation, assurance, and data analytics, all tailored to the specific needs of cybersecurity.

Minimum Requirements :

  • Bachelor’s degree in Cybersecurity, Information Technology, or a related field.

  • Project management certification (e.g., PMP, PRINCE2) is highly desirable.

  • Profound understanding of cybersecurity principles, controls, and best practices.

  • Proficiency in project management methodologies and tools.

  • Exceptional communication and stakeholder management skills.

  • Ability to elucidate intricate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

  • Experience in orchestrating and moderating meetings, encompassing steerco meetings.

  • Proficiency in data analytics tools and techniques, with a focus on cybersecurity analytics.

  • Demonstrated experience in project management, particularly in the domain of cybersecurity.

  • Previous involvement in a Cyber GRC role or a similar capacity is advantageous.

  • Familiarity with regulatory mandates and compliance frameworks relevant to cybersecurity (e.g., NIST, ISO 27001, GDPR).

  • Proven ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams and subject matter experts.

  • Track record of leveraging data analytics to support cybersecurity decision-making and risk mitigation

Key Responsibilities:

  • Organize regular feedback and stand-up sessions with domain and control owners to monitor project progression and ensure alignment with cybersecurity objectives.

  • Ensure meticulous documentation and proper formatting of evidence samples, complete with detailed descriptions and notes, and subsequently upload them to SharePoint for comprehensive record-keeping.

  • Disseminate regular progress reports and control status updates to pertinent stakeholders, fostering transparency and accountability.

  • Provide expert guidance on inquiries pertaining to cybersecurity controls, elucidating requirements and delineating the types of evidence essential for compliance.

  • Facilitate online meetings with subject matter experts (SMEs) as required to establish a thorough comprehension of control prerequisites.

  • Assist in deconstructing controls into manageable components, in line with defined evidence requirements, streamlining compliance efforts.

  • Effectively manage steering committee (steerco) meetings and all relevant discussions, ensuring alignment with cybersecurity objectives and initiatives.

  • Harness the power of data analytics to discern trends, patterns, and insights that bolster cybersecurity decision-making and risk management.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

