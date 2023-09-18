Full Stack Developer

Develop, enhance, maintain and support our recon products to the highest standard whilst ensuring the code is secure and adhere to PCI compliance requirements. The incumbent will further be responsible for building out progressive additions or maintenance to current products while working in a team of designers, analysts, and other developers. The role requires developing and implementation of various elements across the entire product suite to ensure effective functionality and user interfaces.

Development:

Develop T-SQL stored procedures and functions to implement business logic;

Develop regression tests to test T-SQL code;

Perform database performance optimization;

Build responsive web pages that provides a good user experience and uses efficient data transfer between front-end, service layer and back-end databases;

Effective C# development to ensure seamless interface between Backend and front end functionality

Use Angular / AngularJS to develop reusable front-end components;

Evaluate code to ensure that it is valid, logically structured, meets industry standards, and is compatible with browsers, devices, or operating systems;

Recommend and implement performance improvements to sites and applications;

Design and implement Web site security measures, such as firewalls and message encryption; and

Incorporate technical considerations into design plans, such as budgets, equipment, performance requirements, and legal issues including accessibility and privacy.

Analysis:

Analyze data to determine, recommend, and plan installation of a new system or modification of an existing system;

Analyze product needs and requirements to determine feasibility of design within time and cost constraints;

Engage with project managers to obtain information on limitations or capabilities for products;

Engage with analysts, engineers, programmers and others to design systems and to obtain information on performance requirements and interfaces;

Engage with all internal and external stakeholders on project status, proposals, or technical issues, such as software system design or maintenance;

Obtain and evaluate data on factors such as reporting formats required, costs, or security needs to determine hardware configuration;

Determine and set system performance standards; and

Provide clear, detailed descriptions of specifications, such as product features, activities, software, communication protocols, programming languages, and operating systems software and hardware.

Test:

Develop maintain or direct software system testing or validation procedures, or documentation;

Modify existing components to correct errors, or upgrade interfaces and improve performance;

Monitor system operations and functioning to ensure conformance with stakeholder specifications;

Perform tests which adhere to planned schedules, or after any revision reporting any anomalies; and

Document test plans, procedures, or results.

Operate:

Perform application support on rotational basis;

Document technical specifications and performance of server load, bandwidth, database performance, and browser and device types;

Prepare reports concerning project specifications, activities, or status

Communicate with network personnel or hosting agencies to address hardware or software issues affecting sites or applications;

Respond to user inquiries; and Monitor security system performance logs to identify problems and notify security specialists if problems occur.

Learn:

Continuously develop and improve understanding of current Web technologies or programming practices through continuing education, reading, or participation in professional conferences, workshops, or groups.

Plan:

Confer with management or development teams to prioritize needs, resolve conflicts, develop content criteria, or choose solutions.

Skills and Behavioral Competencies

Attention to detail;

Communication skills – verbal;

Communication skills – written;

Managing work;

Professional/technical expertise;

Quality orientation;

Teamwork/collaboration;

Analytically orientated;

Strong problem-solving skills;

High levels of conscientiousness;

Resilience and emotional maturity; and

Effective organization skills.

Experience with tools like SSMS, Swagger, Azure DevOps, Git

Experience in a Pier review process, with PR’s, merges.

Desired Skills:

C#

sql

TSQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

