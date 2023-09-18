Full stack Developer Port Shepstone Durban

Sep 18, 2023

n-depth knowledge of current coding techniques and best practices

  • Organizational skills
  • Accuracy
  • Analytical ability
  • Problem solving/decision making
  • Good communications skills
  • Ability to train colleagues
  • Self-directed and ability to work independently although also be able to contribute to team efforts
  • Ability to work under stress and meet deadlines, both foreseen and unforeseen
  • ANGULAR experience essential
  • HTML 5 AND CSS 3 experience
  • Front-end and Backend Development experience
  • Relevant tertiary qualifications required
  • Agile/Scrum experience
  • Previous experience in an agile environment will be an advantage
  • Multi-tier development
  • SQL experience essential

Desired Skills:

  • HTML 5 AND CSS 3
  • CSS3
  • Full Stack Development

